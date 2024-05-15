Sarhiag Hwea of High Street, Haverfordwest is charged with two counts of producing or supplying an electronic cigarette or refill container which did not comply with product requirements in that it exceeded a volume of two millilitres.

He is also charged with two counts of engaging in unfair commercial practice in that he created the impression that a product could be legally sold when it could not.

Hwea is also accused of producing or supplying electronic cigarette or refill container which did not comply with information or labelling requirements in that it failed to carry a health warning which covered 30 per cent of of the surface area.

The offences are alleged to have happened on October 30 2023 and December 16 2023 at Hwea’s High Street address.

Hwea was due to appear at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court regarding the charges earlier this month. He did not attend and a warrant was issued for his arrest.