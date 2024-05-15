The men were charged with offences including speeding and not identifying the drivers of vehicles alleged to have been speeding.

Their cases were heard at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court and Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of their cases.

THOMAS SINCLAIR, 44, of Hamilton Terrace in Milford Haven, has been ordered to pay more than £1,000 after not identifying a driver alleged to have been speeding on the M4.

Cardiff Magistrates’ Court heard that a Renault Trafic was alleged to have been doing 72mph on the 50mph average speed limit on the westbound M4 at Port Talbot on September 11.

Sinclair was accused of failing to give information relating to the identify of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have committed an offence.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on May 9.

Sinclair was fined £660 and received six points on his licence. He must also pay £90 in costs and a £264 surcharge.

LUKE LOVELL, 32, of Cromie Avenue in Haverfordwest, has been fined for not identifying a driver accused of speeding.

The court heard that a Vauxhall Corsa had been doing 35mph on the 30mph limit A4241 Afan Way in Port Talbot, at the junction with Victoria Road, on August 30.

Lovell was charged with failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on May 8.

Lovell was ordered to pay a £660 fine, £90 in costs and a £264 surcharge. He was also hit with six penalty points.

ALAN FRANCE, 72, of Erw Lon in Penycwm, was caught speeding on the B4331.

France was driving a Toyota Corolla on the B4331 St David’s Road in Letterston – a 30mph limit – at 35mph on August 26.

He pleaded guilty to speeding at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on May 13.

France was fined £100 and had three points added to his licence.