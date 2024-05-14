Dominic Booth, Adam Thomas, Luke Davies, Jordan Ball and Jake Ball appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court each charged with robbery.

The defendants were alleged to have stolen two TAG watches, one Breitling watch, and one Radar watch from an address on New Road in Llanelli on December 24, 2021.

No pleas were entered at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on May 9.

Booth, 23, of Pyatts Nest in Saundersfoot; Thomas, 23, of Heol Waunyclun in Trimsaran; Davies, 22, of Tir Becca in Tumble; Jordan Ball, 24, of Maes Y Glo in Llanelli; and Jake Ball, 21, of Maes Y Glo in Llanelli, were all granted bail.

The defendants will appear at Swansea Crown Court on June 10 to enter their pleas.