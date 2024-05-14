FIVE people have been charged with robbing watches worth £1,800 from an address in Carmarthenshire on Christmas Eve in 2021.
Dominic Booth, Adam Thomas, Luke Davies, Jordan Ball and Jake Ball appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court each charged with robbery.
The defendants were alleged to have stolen two TAG watches, one Breitling watch, and one Radar watch from an address on New Road in Llanelli on December 24, 2021.
- For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.
No pleas were entered at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on May 9.
Booth, 23, of Pyatts Nest in Saundersfoot; Thomas, 23, of Heol Waunyclun in Trimsaran; Davies, 22, of Tir Becca in Tumble; Jordan Ball, 24, of Maes Y Glo in Llanelli; and Jake Ball, 21, of Maes Y Glo in Llanelli, were all granted bail.
The defendants will appear at Swansea Crown Court on June 10 to enter their pleas.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article