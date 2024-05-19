The Sloop Inn, based in Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, was named in the top 10 by Visit Pembrokeshire.

This establishment, in Porthgain village, has a large outside seating area perfect for summer days and a warm, welcoming interior for a wet and windy day in Wales.

The Sloop Inn is located in Pembrokeshire Coast National Park. (Image: Google Maps)

Manager Kylie Brook said: “The current owners have had this place since 1988. It’s a very unique pub inside. There’s lots of character and lots of history here. We serve pub classics and a selection of seafood.

“As for drinks, we have a variety of ciders, lagers, and ales. And the atmosphere is really nice here, it’s always filled with locals.”

Reviews on TripAdvisor praise the pub for its fish pie. (Image: Google Maps)The Sloop has over 1300 reviews on TripAdvisor with an average rating of four stars out of five.

People praise the coastal pub for its tasty fish pie, dog-friendly atmosphere, and excellent breakfast.

A review from this month said: “Unquestionably one of the best, if not the best coastal pub in the county.

“As ever, the food was served piping hot and carefully prepared. The staff were attendant but not intrusive and their attention to detail regarding food allergies was some of the best I’ve encountered.

“The fish pie was plentiful and delicious. The bruschetta starter was garlicky and a meal in itself.”

The Sloop Inn is popular with locals and has a warm and friendly atmosphere. (Image: Google Maps)Another review, also from May 2024 said: “The breakfast is a brilliant addition to the current Sloop menu. I went with family last week. The pub serves really nice food and its great value for money.

“I highly recommend the salmon and scrambled eggs dish. The kids loved the American pancakes. This place is definitely worth a visit.

Meanwhile, a review from March wrote: “The pub serves tasty fresh food and offers a fast and helpful service. The fish chowder was fabulous and gluten-free. And the free bread roll made my meal even better. My partner had the fish pie and thoroughly enjoyed it.”

The pub has over 1300 reviews on TripAdvisor and a four-star rating out of five. (Image: Google Maps)Breakfast is sold between 9:30am-11am and options include a full English breakfast, vegetarian full breakfast, American style pancakes, breakfast bap, Glamorgan sausage bap and a choice of smoked salmon or smoked mackerel and scrambled egg.

The pub is open every day of the week from 9am – 12am and hosts a monthly quiz which is held on the final Thursday of Every Month.

Furthermore, the venue stages live music during the summer on the weekends.

For more information about The Sloop Inn, visit the website or call 01348 831499.