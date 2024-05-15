This year's winners were announced today by Keep Wales Tidy, highlighting 49 coastal sites achieving the high standards required for a prestigious Blue Flag, Green Coast or Seaside Award.

The internationally renowned Blue Flag programme, managed by FEE (the Foundation for Environmental Education), granted awards to 10 Pembrokeshire beaches this year.

These beaches included Newgale, Saundersfoot, Dale, Whitesands, Coppet Hall, Tenby South, Tenby North, Tenby Castle, Poppit Sands and Broadhaven North.

They all excelled in rigorous standards concerning water quality, information provision, environmental education, safety, and site management.

In addition to the Blue Flag awards, seven Pembrokeshire beaches also bagged the Green Coast Award, which recognises clean environment, excellent water quality and natural beauty.

These 'hidden gems' as termed by the awards, were Abereiddy, Freshwater East, Manorbier, Penally, Caerfai, Druidstone, and West Angle Bay.

Cabinet secretary for climate change and rural affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, said: "Wales boasts some of Europe's finest beaches and water quality, and the global recognition of our coastline is a true reflection of the dedication and hard work of so many people, today we celebrate the announcement of 49 winners for the Wales Coast Awards 2024."

Pembrokeshire locations earned a total of 17 of the 49 awards.

Mr Irranca-Davies added: "Let's ensure that we leave nothing but footprints, allowing these breathtaking spaces to be enjoyed for many generations to come."

Expressing his joy at the successful conductance of yet another year of Coast Awards, Owen Derbyshire, Keep Wales Tidy's chief executive, said: "Achieving these prestigious awards means meeting rigorous standards put in place to ensure the safe enjoyment of visitors now and in years to come.

"This success is testament to the hard work of all involved in maintaining and enhancing the natural beauty of our Welsh coastline."

The awards symbolise the shared drive to protect and uphold the natural landscape of the Welsh coastline in the face of increasingly challenging circumstances.

They are also an annual reminder of the thriving richness and diversity of our coastal heritage.

The laurels, however, come with the responsibility of conservation and preservation for future generations.