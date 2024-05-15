Kane Watson was sentenced to a total of 14 months in prison for assaulting a woman in her own home in the middle of the night, which put him in breach of a suspended sentence order.

Swansea Crown Court heard that Watson had taken “a cocktail of drugs” when he broke in to the house in Pembroke Dock.

“You started drinking heavily,” Judge Huw Rees said. “You took steroids to start bulking up.

"You hadn’t slept in three days and you took LSD for the first time.

“You do not remember what happened, save for your last memory was fighting with the police thinking the police were trying to kill you.

“It’s deplorable violence in the complainant’s own home.

“That sums up how much of a coward you are. Or how much drugs can make you a coward.”

Prosecutor Harry Dickens said the victim was in bed with her husband when, at around 12.20am on March 30, they heard banging at their door and someone asking if anyone was there.

They got out of bed and saw the defendant standing about four foot away outside their bedroom.

“He said he was afraid and said ‘They’re going to get me’,” Mr Dickens said.

When she asked him what he was afraid of, he replied ‘Death. I’m afraid of death’.

Watson then stepped forward as if to head back downstairs, but then punched the woman in the face.

Her husband chased Watson out of the house, and she called the police. When officers arrived, the victim was described as “visibly shaken”, Mr Dickens said.

Kane Watson punched a woman in her own home in the middle of the night. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

The victim said that she now felt “vulnerable” after the incident and that it had left her “a bit of a mess”. She said that she had previously felt safe leaving her door unlocked, but now has to check multiple times that it is locked.

Watson was detained by the public outside a pub whilst topless and “frothing at the mouth”, and he was taken to Withybush Hospital after he was arrested.

24-year-old Watson, of Long Mains in Monkton, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. This put him in breach of a suspended sentence order.

Stuart John, in mitigation, said: “The best place for him to start dealing with the problems which caused him to offend is in a custodial environment.

“He was under the influence of a cocktail of drugs and had various other issues.

“The defendant, at the time, really wasn’t himself.”

He said Watson had been in a drug-induced psychosis when he committed the offence and had not specifically targeted the house or the victim.

As well as jailing Watson, Judge Rees granted the victim a five-year restraining order.