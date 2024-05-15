In the Welsh Wind, located just outside Cardigan, was crowned Drinks Producer of the Year 2024 at the prestigious Wales Food and Drink Awards held at Swansea’s Brangwyn Hall.

The distillery triumphed over four other established businesses including Brecon Carreg and Ty Nant.

The company were also highly commended in the Upskilling Award category, earning recognition for its commitment to staff training and development.

Co-owner and director Ellen Wakelam expressed her delight at the victory.

Ms Wakelam said: "We’re absolutely thrilled to have been recognised as Drinks Producer of the Year 2024.

"It’s a testament to the hard work of all the team, across the board, that we’ve achieved so much in the last couple of years.

"The Food and Drink Wales Awards are a real celebration of the fantastic food and drink industry here in Wales and to be recognised in this way is incredible amongst such a distinguished cohort of businesses."

In the Welsh Wind was founded in 2018 by Ms Wakelam and her partner Alex Jungmayr.

The distillery recently sold out of its first, limited-edition whisky release.