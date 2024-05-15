The UK is full of picturesque villages by the sea. From character-filled fishing villages in Wales to upmarket areas in Cornwall, there is something for everyone.

But with so many fantastic destinations to choose from, it can be hard to know where to go.

To help you decide, the travel experts at Time Out have rounded up the top 20 best seaside towns in the UK.

Introducing the list, Time Out said: "The UK really does boast quite a lot of coastline – we’re an island, after all – and seeing every little lighthouse, cliff collection, sweeping bay and dramatic headland would be no walk on the beach.

"That’s not even all our coasts have to offer. Our shores are decorated with a vast number of marvellous coastal settlements, from the characterful fishing villages of Wales and the upmarket enclaves of Cornwall to the pulsing party towns of the Sussex coast.

"Leave those clichés of soggy chips, rainy weather and nasty seagulls at home – our handpicked roundup of the country’s coolest and prettiest seaside towns includes knock-out restaurants and cutting-edge museums, as well as plenty of sandy walks for the sunniest days of the year."

Best seaside towns in the UK

The best seaside towns in the UK, according to Time Out, are:

Brighton, East Sussex North Berwick Deal, Kent Hunstanton, Norfolk St Ives, Cornwall Nefyn, Gwynedd Dartmouth, Devon Whitby, Yorkshire Lymington, Hampshire Dungeness, Kent Lyme Regis, Dorset Tobermory, Isle of Mull Tynemouth, Tyne & Wear Crosby, Merseyside Falmouth, Cornwall Aberaeron, Ceredigion Cromarty, Highlands Bardsea, Cumbria Saltburn-by-the-Sea, Yorkshire Salcombe, Devon

You can see the full list and more details on each location via the Time Out website.

Seaside town in Ceredigion among best in the UK

Aberaeron, in Ceredigion, was one of two seaside towns in Wales - along with Nefyn, Gwynedd - to feature on Time Out's list.

Aberaeron was the 16th best seaside town in the UK on the list and was described as being "foodie central" with the town having "a weird thing for honey".

Adding why people should visit the seaside town, Time Out said: "Three reasons: the buildings, the ice cream and the dolphins.

"Roughly halfway between Aberystwyth and Cardigan, on Wales’s west coast, Aberaeron’s harbourside is ringed with beautiful Georgian houses – like especially radiant gems on a fairly everyday necklace.

"The town is perhaps best known for its honey ice cream, the most delicious of which you’ll find at restaurant The Hive, but it’s also a prime spot for seafood and afternoon tea and cake – making it the ideal pitstop on your way up the Wales Coast Path."

If you are planning a trip to Aberaeron and are wondering what to do, Time Out suggests paying a visit to Cardigan Bay.

The experts said: "Cardigan Bay is one of the best places in Europe to spot dolphins.

"Head out on a boat trip from nearby New Quay and look out for the bottlenose pods that like to linger off the coast."