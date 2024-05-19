A choir spokesman said: “Tenovus bring treatment, emotional support and practical advice to the heart of the community in South Wales.

“In 2023, the charity’s mobile support units delivered almost 2000 treatments, their 365-day free support line made 3000 callbacks and their advice team helped thousands of people claim the right benefits, get travel insurance, secure blue badges and emergency grants, as well as fighting for people to get back to work.

“Please come along and enjoy an evening of wonderful music and support Tenovus’s vital work.”

Time and date

The concert will be held in St Mary’s Church, Tenby on Thursday May 23 at 7.30pm. Doors open at 7plm, and admission is £10, cash or card.

With several sell-out concerts already under their belt, 2024 has got off to a flying start for Tenby Male Choir.

The choir’s busiest period of the year now begins, with a variety of concerts offering different selections from their broad repertoire of traditional and modern songs, sung in (mostly) English and Welsh at different venues around Tenby.

Roughly half Tenby Male Choir’s concerts are fundraisers for charities and good causes, the remainder raise the funds that enable the choir to operate and develop.

Informal shows

The choir resumes its popular late-evening performances at the Giltar Hotel, Tenby on Tuesday May 21.

These free, informal shows take place in the basement function room of the hotel from 8.30pm on Tuesdays through the season.