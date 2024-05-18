This may have been a first ever visit to the chapel in the aptly-named Pleasant Valley.

The concert, before a ‘full house’ congregation, was especially in memory of Joyce Lewis, chapel organist, organiser and long time stalwart member, who died a year ago.

Choristers, musical director Juliet Rossiter and accompanist Carole Rees were welcomed by the minister, the Rev John Hayton.

A very varied programme, including Welsh hymns and items from musical shows, culminated in the always-special Morte Christe, with Siyahamba as a rousing encore.

Juliet and Carole again came together for keyboard duets while soloist Alyson Griffiths performed, on flute, Pie Jesu and a medley of spirituals.

Alyson also joined MC Matthew John to again delight with a duet, a medley of musical and wartime songs, accompanied by Carole.

Thanks to choir and team were expressed by Rosemary Tippett-Maudsley who also read Dylan Thomas’ poem Under Milk Wood - which is sometimes sung by the choir - in tribute to Joyce Lewis.

Splendid refreshments were afterwards provided by the chapel ladies and they were thanked by choir chairman John Hillier.