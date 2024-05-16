The refinery is giving advance notice to the public so that they will not be alarmed at the sight and sound of emergency services racing to the scene.

A Valero spokesperson said: “This is part of the refinery’s compliance with the COMAH (Control Of Major Accident Hazards) Regulations and will involve outside agencies, including Mid And West Wales Fire and Rescue Services (MWWF&RS), the police, ambulance service and local authorities.”

The spokesman said that the drill would be a 'large-scale emergency' exercise and will get underway at 2pm.