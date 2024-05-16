Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn started his third office term with key meetings aimed at creating his strategic vision for regional policing priorities over the next four years.

His first official day of the new term was on May 9, with crucial discussions, including a meeting with the chief constable.

The dialogues began with an update from Dyfed-Powys Police on operational matters.

The commissioner also outlined his vision and targets for his new term in office.

A vital part of the plans includes the development of a new Police and Crime Plan for Dyfed-Powys for 2025-2029.

This strategic blueprint will represent his vision and priorities.

The commissioner's commitment is to deliver efficient and effective policing services tailored to diverse community needs and expectations.

Mr Llywelyn said, "As I start this new term in office, I am committed to build on the achievements to date and address the challenges that lie ahead.

"My vision is clear: to develop safer communities for all through proactive crime prevention and ensuring a justice system that is both fair and efficient.

"I will work in collaboration with the force and other criminal agency partners to ensure transparency and accountability".

Expressing a keen focus on improving public confidence and trust in policing, the commissioner added, "I am honoured to be re-elected. as the Police and Crime Commissioner for Dyfed-Powys for my third successive term.

"Your safety will continue to be my top priority.

"I want to ensure that the Dyfed Powys Police area remains one of the safest places to live in Wales and England."

In the coming weeks, the public can expect a consultation regarding the new Police and Crime Plan.

This interactive session will be where citizens can voice their views on policing and crime matters within their area.

Online questionnaires and focus groups are set to be a part of this consultation, providing opportunities for community members to contribute ideas and feedback.