A Cervelo Bike, Mad dog surfboard, an oven and a ceramic hob were stolen from a place in Market, Street, Haverfordwest sometime between May 1 and May 11, 2024.

Dyfed-Powys Police released the following statement:

“Sometime between 1st May – 11th May 2024, a Celevo Bike valued at £5000, a Mad dog surfboard valued at £250, an oven and a ceramic hob have been stolen from a property in Market Street, Haverfordwest.

“Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

“If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: 24000440402.

“Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.”