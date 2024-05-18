After a few days' respite from our unseasonable spring weather, the chilly winds returned, leaving everyone longing for that taste of summer again.

Whatever the weather - or the time of day - our keen photographers have been out and about as always.

Enjoy browsing through our latest Camera Club gallery below.





This week, amongst the landscapes, we make no apology for a fur and feather content - a bouncy spring lamb, a proud mother swan with her six cygnets and a Skomer puffin ready for take-off.

And who could forget the Aurora Borealis, whose magnificent lights brought previously-unimagined colours to the Pembrokeshire night skies.

If you'd like to join the Western Telegraph Camera Club, with the chance to have your own photographs featured on Facebook, online or in the paper, just head over to Facebook to sign up.

Lights fantastic

The glorious colours of the Northern Lights were a magical sight over Tenby. (Image: Lucy Crockford)

In a flap

This Skomer Island puffin looks poised for take-off (Image: Ben Skinner)

Bouncing about

This happy lamb is springing into summer! (Image: Vanessa Evans)

Moody and magnificent

Beautifully-brooding skies over Newgale. (Image: Aaron Clayton)

Mother's pride

Six super little cygnets swim out with mum. (Image: Rosemary Rees)