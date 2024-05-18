The Western Telegraph Camera Club now has 3,200 members and every day brings some lovely pictures of the Pembrokeshire coast, countryside and creatures to the friendly Facebook group.
After a few days' respite from our unseasonable spring weather, the chilly winds returned, leaving everyone longing for that taste of summer again.
Whatever the weather - or the time of day - our keen photographers have been out and about as always.
Enjoy browsing through our latest Camera Club gallery below.
This week, amongst the landscapes, we make no apology for a fur and feather content - a bouncy spring lamb, a proud mother swan with her six cygnets and a Skomer puffin ready for take-off.
And who could forget the Aurora Borealis, whose magnificent lights brought previously-unimagined colours to the Pembrokeshire night skies.
If you'd like to join the Western Telegraph Camera Club, with the chance to have your own photographs featured on Facebook, online or in the paper, just head over to Facebook to sign up.
Lights fantastic
In a flap
Bouncing about
Moody and magnificent
Mother's pride
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here