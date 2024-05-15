Community members and beach users are taking part in the national Surfers Against Sewage protests to stand up for their rights to clean water.

In Pembrokeshire there will be a huge paddle out protest at 12pm on Saturday, May 18 at Broad Haven Beach.

Surfers Against Sewage, the protest organisers, say that in 2023 north and west Pembrokeshire was polluted by sewage 7,659 times lasting 91,401 hours. However the charity says that monitoring was disabled in some locations, so the true total is likely to be even more.

Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) has been campaigning for clean water since 1990. SAS says that sewage pollution has a devastating impact on both human health and destroys vital ecosystems that support life on earth.

“Once again, the public face a grim choice this summer - risk swallowing shit or forego a dip in the water,” said Giles Bristow, CEO of Surfers Against Sewage.

“This year offers an opportunity to turn our collective anger into action and end the sewage scandal, with panicked politicians in listening mode, desperate to ride the waves of popular sentiment.

“A general election is imminent, and the public are out on the beach fronts and riverbanks making it clear that the issue of sewage pollution is at the top of the agenda. Ahead of the election, all parties need to show people genuine and quantifiable commitments to eliminate sewage pollution, or suffer the consequences.”

Large numbers of people, adults and children, are expected to come down and support the Broad Haven event, which is part of a national day of protest.

These will include swimmers, paddlers, surfers, kayakers, paddle boarders, wing foilers, beach goers, coasteering companies, divers and lifeguards.

“This issue impacts on so many people in St. Brides Bay - which is a Marine Special Area of Conservation, and across Pembrokeshire that together make up a formidable voice that can no longer be ignored,” said SAS.

It is hoped that the Paddle Out Protests will highlight this the changes needed.

“2024 is the year that water companies and regulators are setting out their investment plans for the next five years (2025 - 2030) which means it is the perfect time to ramp up the pressure,” added SAS.

“In June 2024 Ofwat will publish their ‘draft determinations’ on the business plans of water companies in England and Wales; in December 2024, their ‘final determinations’ will be published.”

SAS has created the End Sewage Pollution Manifesto which has five very clear, key solutions to end sewage pollution. The group says that if the next government adopts their demands and gives them their full backing, we will be well on the way to ending the sewage crisis that plagues the UK.

The Pembrokeshire protest is being held at 12pm on Saturday, May 18 at the Galleon end of the beach, Broad Haven, SA62 3JW.

“We hope to see a really broad range of people on Saturday in Broad Haven, both on land and in the water, fighting for their rights to clean water, we all love the sea here so let’s fight for it,” said Kate Evans in Broad Haven.

Protestors will paddle out across Broad Haven Beach demonstrating to the Government, the water companies and the regulators that they will not stop until we see an end to sewage pollution.

SAS is calling for an end to sewage discharges into all bathing waters, and high-priority nature sites, by 2030.