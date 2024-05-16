St Davids Court has 15 acres of sea facing grounds and was ranked as having one of the best views in the world by the Sunday Times, overlooking St Brides Bay.

Formerly a hotel, there are 22 en-suite bedrooms, a covered heated swimming pool, tennis court, additional holiday cottage, separate staff quarters and a registered helipad.

The mansion has full planning consent to convert into a ten-bedroom executive home. (Image: Rightmove)

St Davids Court was voted to have a Top Ten View in the World by the Sunday Times. (Image: Rightmove)

There are 22 en-suite bedrooms at the property. (Image: Rightmove)

The property is being offered with full planning consent to be converted into a ten-bedroom executive home.

The entrance consists of beautiful spacious hallways which leads into a drawing room with hand painted tiles and a large bar area.

A wooden staircase takes you to the bedrooms which all have en-suite bathrooms and the lounge with a fireplace and large windows.

The dining room is a ‘Sea View Restaurant’ with full glass doors, where the stunning view of St Brides Bay can be seen.

A full-sized tennis court is just a short walk away from the property. (Image: Rightmove)

A covered heating swimming pool is on site. (Image: Rightmove)

There are gardens outside the mansion to go for a walk and admire the sea views. (Image: Rightmove)

For catering, the 40-foot L-shaped kitchen includes a dry store, freezer room and a fresh food store next to a kitchen garden where fresh ingredients are grown.

Outside the mansion, the gardens are roomy enough to go for a walk and admire the seaside view, or head to the full-sized tennis court and swimming pool for exercise.

The holiday cottage is detached and offers two bedrooms.

Meanwhile, off-grid, there is the potential for environmentally friendly living with solar fields and options for micro wind turbines.

