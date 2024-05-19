The stage of the Regency Hall is being transformed into the spookiest of settings as Saundersfoot Footlights get ready to present The Addams Family, the Musical.

Footlights chairman Heidi Griffiths said that the company are having ‘a blast’ in rehearsals.

“Our cast are working insanely hard, perfecting every song and dance to bring you an absolutely jaw-dropping show,” she said.

“The Addams Family is full of iconic characters and costumes that won't disappoint.”

The Ancestors all help to tell the story. (Image: Andy Griffiths)

Heidi added: “What's nice about Addams is that each of our ensemble all get a specific character and, even without any dialogue, they get to tell a story.

“The Ancestors are an integral part of this show, ironically, bringing to life a lot of dance numbers! Our Ancestors love watching the chaos unfold - and when is it not chaos with The Addams?!”

Amongst the show’s highlights is the scene where Morticia and Gomez come together in the Tango de Amour, as well as the wonderful costumes which bring the characters to life.

Central Park

Footlights’ set and props team have spent many hours creating the on-stage Addams Mansion, featuring its own little section of Central Park as well las a graveyard

Meanwhile, the tech crew will be turning their wealth of knowledge and expertise to ensure some superb light and sound effects, including smoke and pyrotechnics.

How to book

Tickets are available now for this show of crazy chaos, which can be enjoyed at The Regency Hall from Monday May 27 to Saturday June 1

Book online at www.Saundersfootamdram.co.uk, or directly from The Regency Hall in Saundersfoot.