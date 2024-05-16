Saundersfoot South county member Chris Williams is now appealing for help to track down those who have discarded the air freshener canisters, which he has been ‘finding everywhere’ on the outskirts of the village.

There has been a suggestion that the canisters could have been used for solvent abuse, but the fact that their price is known to be around £9 makes this unlikely.

Cllr Williams said: "It would appear that cleaners coming to clean properties in the village are then discarding their waste indiscriminately."

"This isn't acceptable in our community"





In a post on Saundersfoot Connect, he added: "I would like help on this to tackle at source as this isn’t acceptable in our community."

He explained that on one of his regular early-morning litter-picking walks, he made his way along The Ridgeway and Fan Road and up to the Pentlepoir junction, returning to the village past St Issell's Church and Whitlow.

Cllr Williams said: "Unfortunately I gathered four whole bags of rubbish, mainly made up of food packaging, tins, plastic/glass bottles, vapes etc.

"One item I would like help on is the canisters which I now seem to be finding everywhere. I picked up two on Friday on Broadfield Hill and the other just before Rhodewood House.

"Today I picked up three that have obviously been thrown out of a vehicle. I have picked the occasional one up over last two years, but it would appear that cleaners coming to clean properties in the village are then discarding their waste indiscriminately.

"I would like help on this to tackle at source as this isn’t acceptable in our community, so if you have any information, please email me: cllr.Chris.Williams@pembrokeshire.gov.uk"

Other residents have also reported finding the canisters, with one commenting that it was "definitely too common to be a coincidence."