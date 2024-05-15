Toni Schiavone brought the case against One Parking Solution.

Despite the ruling on May 13, Mr Schiavone stated he will refuse to pay until he receives the notice in Welsh.

The legal dispute ignited when Mr Schiavone was originally charged for parking in a private car park in Llangrannog in September 2020.

He declined to pay due to the fact he did not receive the notice in Welsh or bilingually, despite sending the company two letters and making a phone call.

The judge concluded there was no legal basis to force the parking company to provide a Welsh language service.

This result has caused language campaigners to highlight a "serious flaw" with legislation that protects the rights of Welsh speakers.

After two cases were dismissed over technical issues, a hearing on January 26 saw One Parking Solution winning an appeal to continue to prosecute Mr Schiavone.

The judge ruled there was no reason to throw out the first two court cases.

Expressing his disappointment with the resolution, Mr Schiavone said: "The Welsh language is an official and equal language in Wales and we as Welsh speakers have rights according to the law, and in principle, that should be respected."

Mr Schiavone told the court that the claimant had behaved threateningly, citing a letter demanding £10,156.70 in legal expenses and a second one asking for an additional £4,000 two days before the hearing.

According to research by Cymdeithas yr Iaith, translating the fine would have only cost £60.

Judge Lowri Williams commended Mr Schiavone's "honest, principled" manner during the trial, and had shown "unwavering dedication to the Welsh language."

However, she indicated there was nothing in the existing legislation to force the provision of a Welsh language service by the parking company.

Judge Williams consequently ordered Mr Schiavone to pay the £100 charge, £70 administrative costs, £11.90 interest, and £85 court fee within a 21-day window.

Despite comprehending the ruling, Mr Schiavone declared: "I understand, but I refuse to pay."

Following the judgement, Siân Howys, Chair of Cymdeithas yr Iaith's Rights Group, stated: "Today's judgment shows that - despite the Welsh Government's claim - the Welsh language does not have equal status in Wales."