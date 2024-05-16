Hywel Dda University Health Board (UHB) has initiated a public engagement process determining the services' future at St. David’s Surgery in Pembrokeshire.

This follows the decision by the solo GP to resign the General Medical Services contract, which comes into effect from October 31, 2024.

Residents registered with St David’s Surgery have various channels through which they can express their views.

One way is to attend a drop-in event set to take place at St David’s City Hall on June 14, 2024, between 2pm and 7pm.

The health board’s primary care team staff will be available to listen to concerns and provide relevant information.

The health board will also be sending letters to all patients at the St David’s GP surgery detailing alternative ways to share their opinions.

The assistant director of primary care for Hywel Dda UHB, Rhian Bond, said: "We would like to reassure the patients that we are working to find a sustainable solution for how services can continue to be delivered locally to patients after October."

Ms Bond said she understands that changing services could cause patients anxiety and wants to understand their concerns about such an important service.

As longer-term plans are being developed, patients are advised to stay registered with the practice.

Until the end of October 2024, the same team will continue providing care as usual.

Patients will also be invited to share their thoughts on how these services can proceed after October.

Ms Bond added: "The views of the local community and patients will be gathered before any decision is made about the long-term provision for the service."

The health board is ready to speak to the public at the engagement event on June 14.

Ms Bond stressed the importance of the health board's collaboration with partner organisations, including Llais and the Peninsula Working Group, and appreciated the community's ongoing support during this challenging period.

Following an encouraging approach, Hywel Dda University Health Board wants to listen to the patients' views and concerns from May 13 to June 19, 2024, is expecting feedback from as many patients as possible.

Members of the public have several ways to share their opinions, including attending the drop-in event, completing a questionnaire available at St David’s Surgery, calling 0300 303 8322 and selecting option 5 for ‘other services’, emailing ask.hdd@wales.nhs.uk, or directly providing feedback to Llais.

Llais, the patient voice organisations for Wales, will support the engagement process and will be present at the public event alongside the Hywel Dda primary care team.