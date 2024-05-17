The competition, now in its third year and run by Theatr Gwaun, took place on May 4 with young performers from across Pembrokeshire performing to vie for the top honour.

The award, supported by the Goswell family, continues the legacy of the late Abigail Goswell who died of breast cancer.

In a twist from previous years, auditions were held publicly allowing six talented finalists to showcase their skills in front of a live audience.

Carys Wood, a 16-year-old trumpet player from Saundersfoot, and 22-year-old musician Lewis Harrison from Milford emerged as the winners, applauded for their undeniable talent.

Carys, already a member of the National Youth Orchestra and regular performer with the Goodwick Brass Band and choirs in the area, demonstrated outstanding trumpet solos.

Meanwhile, Lewis stole the show with his musicality, rapping and passionate, raw energy as well as his 'edgy' contemporary lyrics.

Beyond her regular performances, the trumpeter revealed that the award is a boost to her career.

"Thanks for the lovely opportunity yesterday, it was a lovely event, and thanks so much for the extremely generous bursary.

"I will put it to very good use," Carys Wood said.

Lewis Harrison echoed her sentiments, noting: "Aww wicked.

"Thank you for having me.

"Was an amazing experience.

"Thank you so much'.

Singer-songwriter Tarish Matthews from Fishguard also claimed the runners-up prize, impressing judges with her Lizzo song rendition.

"Just wanna say a huge thank you; it was a fab experience filled with so much talent," she said.

The audience was also treated to performances by last year's winners, drummer Dylan Swales and actress Storm Rose Knapp-Fisher.

Renowned drummer and presenter Owain Wyn Evans recorded a good luck message for the performers, calling Abigail's Auditions as a "truly fantastic event."

The event was hosted by Emma Goswell, Abigail’s sister, who said: "It was such a buzz being on that stage and surrounded by the future stars of Pembrokeshire.

"I’m really proud of all the young people who were finalists and I’m looking forward to seeing what our winners go on to achieve.

"I also can’t wait to see how we make next year’s show bigger and better."

Aspiring Pembrokeshire artists between 16 to 25 years are encouraged to apply for the Abigail Arts Award 2025 through the Theatr Gwaun website when applications open.