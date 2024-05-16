The work at the Nash Fingerpost junction will begin this Sunday, May 19 and the work will be completed by September this year.

There were renewed calls for better safety measures at the junction following the death of 29-year-old Ashley Rogers who was killed at the junction on May 13, 2022.

The junction has seen three fatal incidents in 12 years as well as other serious crashes.

A petition set up after Ashley’s death demanding action at the junction attracted more than 10,000 signatures in just over a month.

The petition, called for major improvements at the junction, comprising either a roundabout or traffic lights as well as a speed reduction and better signage.

A video shared by the Motorcycle Action Group also highlighted how dangerous the junction was, showing vehicles pulling out of the junction, and waiting across the carriageway; forcing the oncoming traffic on the 60mph road to slow down or stop; as well as long queues of traffic waiting on the A4075 approach and cars ‘stacked up’ in the central waiting area.

Traffic Wales said that a contractor will be working 12 hour days, six days a week during the two phase implementation of the lights.

The first phase will take place from May 19 to mid July and will focus on the eastbound carriageway.

The second phase will focus on the westbound carriageway and will take place from July until September.

All work will cease during a ‘summer embargo period’ from August 22-27.

The work could result in traffic disruption and Pembroke Port is being asked to notify ferry passengers in advance.

Temporary three way traffic lights will operate at the junction 24 hours a day while the work is ongoing.

Traffic Wales says that it is essential for the work to take place to improve road safety at the junction. Every effort will be made to minimise disruption in the summer months.