Hannah Blythyn, MS for Delyn in Flintshire, was made social partnership minister in Vaughan Gething's first cabinet. Now she has been sacked.

Mr Gething said: “Having reviewed the evidence available to me regarding the recent disclosure of communication to the media, I have regrettably reached the conclusion I have no alternative but to ask Hannah Blythyn to leave the Government.

“I’d like to record my gratitude for the work the Member has done to date, including her leadership through the fire and rescue services review, outstanding work leading the LGBTQ+ Action Plan for Wales and invaluable work on the Social Partnership and Public Procurement (Wales) Act.

“It is of vital importance we are able to maintain confidence amongst Government colleagues so that we work as one to focus on improving the lives of the people in Wales.

“Given Hannah’s talents and experience, I have been clear there is a route back for her to take up a Government position again in future.

“The Government has offered ongoing support to the member.”

The Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies said: "Vaughan Gething’s decisions during the Labour leadership campaign are catching up with him.

“Just weeks into his time as first minister, Vaughan Gething has had to sack somebody from his cabinet, which is almost unprecedented in recent memory in Wales.

"Vaughan Gething needs to prove quickly that he is capable of governing Wales, because as it stands his government is being stretched to breaking point by internal divisions."

Ms Blythyn has been approached for comment.