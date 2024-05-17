A Pembrokeshire pet owner will face trial, charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.
Maria Jane Hicks, of Willow End, Milford Haven, is charged with causing suffering to her black and white cat Max between May 6 and May 17 2023.
It is alleged that she failed to provide veterinary treatment for a cancerous tumour on the end of the cat’s nose.
Hicks, 61, entered a plea of not guilty when she appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court earlier this month.
She elected to be tried at crown court.
Magistrates sent the case to trial at Swansea Crown Court. The first hearing will take place early next month.
Hicks was remanded on unconditional bail until that time.
