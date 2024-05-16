Two Pembrokeshire businesses have been awarded a one-star food hygiene rating.
It is a legal requirement for businesses to be inspected by the local authority and get ranked from one to five.
Five means standards are excellent and zero means urgent improvement is needed.
Businesses are assessed on three elements:
- Management of food safety: Ensuring food served is safe to eat, evidence that staff are aware of food safety and confidence from the food safety officer that standards will be maintained.
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities: Having a suitable layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to ensure adequate food hygiene.
- Hygienic food handling: Preparing, cooking, reheating, cooling, and storing food in a hygienic way.
These ratings are from the Food Standards Agency website and all the information in this article is as listed from May 16, 2024.
The Old Sailors
Address: Sailors Safety Inn, Pwllgwaelod, Newport, Pembrokeshire
Date of inspection: March 27, 2024
Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary
Cleanliness and condition of facilities: Good
Hygienic food handling: Improvement necessary
Mr Wong
Address: 4 Dew Street, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire
Date of inspection: April 8, 2024
Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary
Cleanliness and condition of facilities: Improvement necessary
Hygienic food handling: Improvement necessary
