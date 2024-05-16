People have been taking to social media to share pictures of a strange cloud formation being dubbed a 'twister' in the skies above Pembrokeshire today (May 16).
At around 2:20pm a Facebook user posted a picture of dark clouds wrapping into the shape of a twister.
James Brown posted: “I called it the moment I saw the clouds coming in. You could see it was sucking in the warm air and then started to wrap up.”
James also added the caption ‘Twister over Pembrokeshire’ in his post.
It is thought the 'twister' could be a minor whirlwind, a funnel cloud, or a so-called 'dust devil'.
Dust devils involve a vertically oriented rotating column of wind, but are usually harmless, and rarely match the scale of larger tornadoes - which are usually associated with thunderstorms.
A funnel cloud is a cone-shaped cloud which extends from the base of a cloud towards the ground without actually reaching the surface.
