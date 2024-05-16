Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating reports of rape and sexual assault which is alleged to have taken place on May 11.

The force has confirmed that four men – all aged between 19 and 22 – have been arrested on suspicion of rape.

They have each been released on bail as officers continue to investigate the allegations.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Dyfed Powys is investigating an allegation of rape and sexual assault that took place in Saundersfoot on May 11.

“The victim is being supported by specialist officers.

“Four men, aged 22, 21, 20 and 19 have been arrested on suspicion of rape. All four have been released on conditional bail pending further police enquiries.”