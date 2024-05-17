Blooms from this algae can produce toxins which can be 'very dangerous' to animals, said Natural Resources Wales (NRW), which is carrying out tests on the water at Stackpole Lakes.

Warning signs have been put up in the area by the beauty spot's guardians, the National Trust.

An NRW spokesperson said: "We will take water samples and carry out tests to confirm its presence or not.

"In the meantime, please ensure you and your pets do not come into contact with the algae or the water, and make sure you maintain basic hand hygiene.

"Blue-green algae naturally occurs in inland waters, estuaries and the sea. Blooms can form when their numbers become excessive.

"Bloom and scum-forming blue-green algae can produce toxins.

"These toxins can be very dangerous to animals. In humans, they can cause rashes after skin contact and illnesses if swallowed."