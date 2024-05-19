The magnificent cake was part of the tenth anniversary celebrations of the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre – which was opened by Her Majesty The Queen in 2014 – and also marked other heritage milestones in the community over the past 25 years, including the Gun Tower Museum and the Flying Boat Interpretation Centre.

Over 200 people attended, local residents joining many who have been involved in the heritage projects, as volunteers, staff and trustees.

Guests included the chairman of Pembrokeshire County Council, Councillor Tom Tudor; County Council vice-chairman Steve Alderman; Sam Kurtz, MS; the Mayor of Pembroke, Councillor Aden Brinn, and three former Mayors of Pembroke Dock - Councillors Pam George and Maureen Colgan and Jane Phillips, who was Mayor for the 2014 royal visit.

Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre's displays interpret the maritime, aviation and military heritage of the town, as well as the social and community heritage of Pembroke Dock.

The centre, in the Royal Dockyard Chapel, Meyrick Owen Way, Pembroke Dock, is open Mondays to Fridays, 10 am to 4 pm, but not Saturdays or Sundays at present.

For more information, see www.pdht.org