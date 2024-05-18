The show will take place at the Torch Theatre on August 7, filling the air with dancing, music and pure excitement.

The thrilling live concert, Pop Party, offers children and families an immersive experience of the latest trending TikTok hits.

Grand Theatre in Swansea and The Torch Theatre in Milford Haven are some of the venues the tour will visit, promising an unforgettable day for kids in the UK.

The show captures the exuberance of pop music, featuring chart-topping songs from artists including Little Mix, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Lizzo, Meghan Trainor, Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish and Charlie Puth.

Young concert-goers are encouraged to unleash their inner pop-star, singing and dancing along to their favourite hits with the dynamic ensemble of Party Poppers.

This vibrant concert tour celebrates the joy of music, fostering a spirit of self-expression, confidence, and positivity among its young audience.

Pop Party is touring across theatres in the UK, letting children and their families create unforgettable memories.

It promises an electrifying playlist of the hottest TikTok tracks that will have both children and adults dancing in the aisles.

So, for all those music-loving families out there, get ready to sing your heart out, dance like nobody's watching and enjoy the interactive spectacle that is Pop Party.

Grab your tickets today and be part of the biggest children's concert sensation of the year.

The scintillating experience awaits at The Torch Theatre in Milford Haven.