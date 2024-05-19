Geraldine Morgan was sworn in as the new president of The Soroptimist International Group of Milford Haven's annual event at the Ferry House Inn, Llanstadwell, on April 9. She takes over from the previous president, Erene Grieve, who led the group for two consecutive terms.

The event also saw contributions from committee members including Janet Hicks (treasurer) and Sheila Griffin (secretary) recognised. Also commended were the efforts of Anne Johnson in her role as programme officer, Debbie Vines for handling membership, and Ruth Morgan for coordinating friendship links.

In an anticipatory celebration of the club's 70th anniversary in 2025, another member, Heather Phippin, was sworn in as the president-elect. Praises were given to the exceptional hospitality of Ferry House Inn which marked the needs for the evening.

An additional ceremony marking the new term was held on April 21 at St Ishmaels Church. Led by Gaynor Ford, the service emphasised the importance of women supporting women. It ended with servings of tea and cake at the residence of the president-elect, Ms Phippin.

Anyone interested in joining the Soroptimist International or seeking more information can visit their website or Facebook page.