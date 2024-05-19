The initiative was taken up by youngsters from The Edge Youth Centre and the Army Welfare Service in partnership with the Cleddau Project.

During the 'My River' project, the participants were introduced to the significance of rivers and their personal connection with the River Cleddau.

In collaboration with the West Wales Rivers Trust, these youngsters embarked on the Big River Clean Up at the start of the series.

They worked tirelessly in cleaning a section of the Western Cleddau River that runs alongside Bridge Meadow Park and Morrisons.

Later that day, an informative session was led by the Darwin Centre, where the kids observed river mini-beasts under microscopes.

On the second day, the observations were turned into narratives through the guidance of illustrator Fran Evans.

The young artists crafted a work of art named 'Adventures of the Trash Trio', expressing the tales of their river and advocating its preservation.

The artwork is set for public display at the 'My River' Art Exhibition at HaverHub, Quay Street, Haverfordwest at the end of June.

Senior youth worker, Steve Lewis shared his thoughts on the programme stating: "This project educated young people on the importance of our rivers and how they support wildlife, ecosystems, and recreation activities.

"It was fantastic to see the enthusiasm from the young people and to see them connecting with their river."

The youngsters are reconvening during May half-term for a canoeing expedition up the Western Cleddau River.

The entire project was made feasible by funding from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.