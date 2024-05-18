Entertaining guests on the day will be Boyzlife, the project of Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden, as they bring their Boyzone and Westlife careers together.

This year's festivities at Ffos Las Racecourse promise new awards and familiar stars on August 23. The day is not just about horse racing and music, but fashion too.

In a grand first, style awards will be introduced for the best dressed gentleman, and the best dressed lady. Winners in the new categories will take home £500.

Ffos Las general manager Kevin Hire makes a strong case for the men by saying: “Why should the ladies have all fun?"

He goes on to affirm: "We know that we always attract some amazing style-setters when it comes to the ladies, but this day has become a big event for the gentlemen as well.

"So, there will be prizes for both this year and may the best man – and woman – win!"

Moreover, Mr Hire expects record-breaking attendance at this social event of the year, with more than just the races drawing crowds. He expresses his excitement, saying: “Ladies' Day has become huge in the social calendar and this year, with a fabulous band playing along with an excellent programme of racing, it promises to break all records."

Duffy and McFadden, former members of hit bands Boyzone and Westlife respectively, will come together as Boyzlife on stage. Audiences can look forward to a live performance of old favourites from both Boyzone and Westlife, who thrived in the charts during the Nineties and Noughties.

Their current collective effort, Boyzlife, came into being in 2016, consolidating a vast musical talent that earned them more than 20 UK No.1 hits and the chance to perform for millions across the globe.

Racegoers at Ladies Day are set to enjoy an atmosphere of celebration, with an array of stylish dresses, sharp suits, and innovative headgear defining a carnival of high fashion. It is a chance for friends to dress up in their most captivating outfits and bask in the party ambience.

Ladies Day at Ffos Las will commence at 11am on Friday, August 23. After seven exciting races stretching from 1.40pm to 4.30pm, Boyzlife are scheduled to grace the stage and delight attendees with their performance.