Phil has given 30 years service to Tenby RNLI, 14 of them as coxswain

Following in the footsteps of his late father, Johnny John, Phil joined the RNLI as a volunteer in 1994.

He took over as coxswain when Alan Thomas retired in 2010.

Phil hands over his pager to deputy coxswain Dan Young. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography/Tenby RNLI)

Phil has now handed over his pager to Dan Young, who will be standing in until a full-time replacement coxswain is appointed.

He will be supported by the station's by the other deputy coxswains, who include Phil's brother, Rob.

A spokesman for Tenby RNLI posted on Facebook: "With many lives saved and countless others assisted during his time, the replacement coxswain will have big shoes to fill once appointed.

"From all the crew at the station - thanks for your service Phil, it’s been a pleasure.

"Thanks for being a great leader over the years – you will be missed.

"Good luck in whatever you do next."