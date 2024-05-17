It’s the end of an era for a Pembrokeshire lifeboat station today, Friday May 17, as long-serving coxswain Phil John steps down from his role,
Phil has given 30 years service to Tenby RNLI, 14 of them as coxswain
Following in the footsteps of his late father, Johnny John, Phil joined the RNLI as a volunteer in 1994.
He took over as coxswain when Alan Thomas retired in 2010.
Phil has now handed over his pager to Dan Young, who will be standing in until a full-time replacement coxswain is appointed.
He will be supported by the station's by the other deputy coxswains, who include Phil's brother, Rob.
A spokesman for Tenby RNLI posted on Facebook: "With many lives saved and countless others assisted during his time, the replacement coxswain will have big shoes to fill once appointed.
"From all the crew at the station - thanks for your service Phil, it’s been a pleasure.
"Thanks for being a great leader over the years – you will be missed.
"Good luck in whatever you do next."
