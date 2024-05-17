Tenby's Imperial Hotel, which had an asking price of £2.5million, has been sold by specialist hotel property adviser, Christie & Co, to Crest Hotels.

Crest Hotels has eight other 'unique' hotels in the UK, including the Metropole Hotel in Llandrindod Wells and The Feathers Hotel in Ludlow.

The Imperial Hotel was originally a terrace of homes known as Belmont Houses, which were built in the 1830s. It has been an hotel for nearly 120 years, opening in 1905 under the ownership of M. Thierry-Mougnard.

The four-storey hotel, with 45-bedroomsm, boasts panoramic sea views over Tenby's South Beach and across to Caldey Island.

The hotel was closed for a time during the coronavirus pandemic when it went into administration as part of Shearings Hotels.

It re-opened in April 2021 as part of the Coast & Country Collection - a newly-formed collection of former Shearings hotels.

The new owners, Crest Hotels, have acquired the freehold of the hotel.

Christie & Co have not specified the sale price of the Imperial, but it was advertised for sale at a price in the region of £2.5million.

Crest Hotels directors, Gurjinder and Parminder Singh, said: “We are extremely proud to bring this iconic hotel into our existing portfolio and look forward to working with the team in situ to further build on its reputation and stature."

Ed Belfield, regional director in Christie & Co’s hotel team, who acted for the seller, commented: “The sale of The Imperial Hotel represented an exceptional opportunity to acquire a successful hotel business with significant repeat patronage.

"We congratulate the new owners on their purchase of an iconic south Wales coastal resort hotel.

He added: “The hotel is one of the 33-assets put to market as part of the Coast & Country Portfolio.

The hotels have received very strong interest to date, and a very limited number of these assets remain available, so we invite any interested parties to get in touch.”

