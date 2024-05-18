James O’Neill, 53, of Merthyr Tydfil, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and an alternative lesser charge of inflicting GBH.

O’Neill was alleged to have bitten a man at The Boathouse in Saundersfoot on October 28, 2022.

Prosecutor Dyfed Thomas said O’Neill was accused to have bitten off a part of the man’s mouth and caused nerve damage.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to both offences.

James Hartson, appearing for O’Neill, said the defendant was acting in self-defence.

“He himself had been bitten before the complainant suffered the injury,” he said.

“When he was being bitten, he instinctively bit down on the complainant’s mouth.”

Aron O’Neill, 25, of Dane Street in Merthyr Tydfil, and Shaun Nicholas, 24, of Japonica Drive in Dowlais, both pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm from that same date, allegedly involving the same man.

Jon Tarrant, for Aron O’Neill, and David Singh, for Nicholas, told the court that the defendants were also acting in self-defence.

The three defendants were re-admitted to bail, and will return to court on December 9 for their trial.