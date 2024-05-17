The incident occurred between 10pm to 11:30pm on Dew Street in Haverfordwest on Thursday, May 16.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of a sexual assault which occurred at approximately 10:00pm-11:30pm on Thursday, 16 May 2024 in the vicinity of Dew St, Haverfordwest.

"A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or was in the area at the time and may have information that could help officers with enquiries, is asked to contact police.



"Police can be contacted either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

"If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference:427 of 16th

"Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org."