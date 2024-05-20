Eliott Burton, 21, of Parc Y Garreg in Mynyddygarreg, near Kidwelly; Paul Orson, 35, of Betws Road in Ammanford; and Krysztof Hass, 23, of Llanllwni, all pleaded not guilty to affray.

They were alleged to have used or threatened unlawful violence in Guildhall Square in Carmarthen on December 23, 2021.

William Rees, 23, of Lon Hafren in St Clears, pleaded guilty to affray relating to the same incident.

The court heard that Tomos Williams, 21, and Sion Williams, 23, both of Whitland, and Jac Rogers-Walters, 25, of Bolahaul Road in Cwmffrwd, all pleaded guilty to affray at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on April 4.

Burton, Orson and Haas will now face a trial on November 4.

Judge Huw Rees told the defendants who pleaded guilty that they will be sentenced following the trial.

All seven defendants were re-admitted to bail.