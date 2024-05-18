Residents have posted images of a funnel cloud which appeared in South Pembrokeshire earlier this week, (Thursday, May 16).

At around 3pm, Facebook users were in shock when a photo of what could have looked like a  ‘twister’ emerged online.

This prompted other people to start sending in their images and here are some pictures captured by our readers.

Western Telegraph: Chris took this picture whilst walking from Stackpole towards Barafundle Bay.Chris took this picture whilst walking from Stackpole towards Barafundle Bay. (Image: Chris Wynne)

Western Telegraph: Wendy saw this funnel cloud whilst working from home in Templeton.Wendy saw this funnel cloud whilst working from home in Templeton. (Image: Wendybd)

Western Telegraph: The funnel cloud had a twister-like appearance.The funnel cloud had a twister-like appearance. (Image: Gareth Quiney)

Western Telegraph: Kiri spotted the funnel cloud from Great Wedlock Farm & Deer Park in Tenby.Kiri spotted the funnel cloud from Great Wedlock Farm & Deer Park in Tenby. (Image: Kiri Howell)

Western Telegraph: Anna saw the funnel cloud from her garden.Anna saw the funnel cloud from her garden. (Image: Anna Evans)

The cloud also sparked discussion among users on the Western Telegraph's social channel.

"Looked like a funnel cloud rather than a twister," said Liam Woolley.

"Just a funnel cloud, not a tornado," added Simon Batty.

Michelle Smith commented: "I was driving toward Sageston and I feel like I am in the scenes of the Twister film with the dark green sky and hail stones that followed."

Meanwhile, Kerri Robbins was bemused: "I thought a twister needs to touch down to be classified as one and a funnel cloud if it doesn't touch the ground."

A funnel cloud is a cone-shaped cloud which extends from the base of a cloud towards the ground without actually reaching the surface.

You can send us more pictures to wtnews@westerntelegraph.co.uk or message us on Facebook. 