Residents have posted images of a funnel cloud which appeared in South Pembrokeshire earlier this week, (Thursday, May 16).
At around 3pm, Facebook users were in shock when a photo of what could have looked like a ‘twister’ emerged online.
This prompted other people to start sending in their images and here are some pictures captured by our readers.
The cloud also sparked discussion among users on the Western Telegraph's social channel.
"Looked like a funnel cloud rather than a twister," said Liam Woolley.
"Just a funnel cloud, not a tornado," added Simon Batty.
Michelle Smith commented: "I was driving toward Sageston and I feel like I am in the scenes of the Twister film with the dark green sky and hail stones that followed."
Meanwhile, Kerri Robbins was bemused: "I thought a twister needs to touch down to be classified as one and a funnel cloud if it doesn't touch the ground."
A funnel cloud is a cone-shaped cloud which extends from the base of a cloud towards the ground without actually reaching the surface.
You can send us more pictures to wtnews@westerntelegraph.co.uk or message us on Facebook.
