In January 2023 there was great excitement when the Tardis appeared on the Pembrokeshire coast path and Dr Who’s new sidekick, Ruby Sunday, was spotted filming near Proud Giltar, between Penally and Lydstep.

The much-loved cult BBC Wales show, which has just celebrated its 60th anniversary, features its fifteenth doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, who was critically acclaimed for his role in Sex Education.

He and Ruby Sunday, played by former Coronation Street actress Millie Gibson, were introduced to viewers in the Dr Who Christmas Special.

What adventures will the pair get up to in Pembrokeshire? (Image: BBC)

The new series aired with a double bill on May 11, with Episode 3 tonight (Saturday May 18) ending with a teaser for Episode 4 which will air on Saturday May 25.

Entitled 73 Yards, it's written by Russell T. Davies and directed by Dylan Holmes Williams.

The adventure is said to be inspired by Welsh folk horror.

So there are no prizes for guessing that this is the Pembrokeshire-filmed show we want to watch!

Episodes of the latest run are premiering first at midnight on iPlayer in a somewhat controversial move, but those committed to the traditional routine can tune into BBC One at 6:50pm on Saturday May 25.