Some locals fear such a facility at Ceibwr Bay would lead to nesting birds and breeding seals becoming distressed by adventurers leaping from rocks into the sea.

But Jet Moore, managing director of Ceredigion-based Adventure Beyond, said the company had been ‘key’ in developing codes of conduct and encouraging outdoor education groups to consider the safety of wildlife.

“I feel insulted when a small number of people complain about our impact on sea birds and seals as I am a committed environmentalist who over several years has lead many efforts to educate people about how to behave in nature,” he told the Tivyside.

“It is very sad a few people feel no one else should be entitled to live in, work at or enjoy the bay.”

The tranquil coastal village of Moylegrove is split over Adventure Beyond’s plans to set up a new base in the old bus depot.

Opponents maintain increased adventure activities will worsen the plight of birds and animals, some of whom are on the UK’s amber conservation list.

But Mr Moore said Adventure Beyond had carried out activities in the same location for 30 years ‘with the ethos of educating people of all ages, abilities and type’.

“The location has a colony of various birds nesting,” he added. “When we started coasteering, the birds were nesting further away.

“Over the years they have grown in numbers and moved closer to where we jump - the colony has also grown.

“Having undertaken many conservation and wildlife protection courses over the years, myself and my staff have a very good understanding of wildlife behaviour.

“The birds do not show signs of disturbance when we are around. In fact, they carry out their normal behaviour of going in and out of the nest for food and pay very little attention to us.”

Mr Moore said the company also had a good understanding of seals and changed routes to avoid females.

“I feel really sorry for people who are so unhappy to see children and people having fun,” he added.

“There is a mental health crisis and outdoor activities that we are able to provide along our stunning coastline make a significant contribution to health and well-being.”

He said Adventure Beyond wished to develop the old bus depot to address local concerns over parking, changing and toilets.

“I find it ironic that the same people to grumble about these issues are now grumbling about the solution,” said Mr Moore. “The new building will look far better than the rusty, disused eyesore that was there previously.”

The application is expected to go before Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority planners later this summer.