A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "We’re appealing for information to find Deacon Powell, who has been reported as missing.

"Deacon, 16, from Pontypool, is described as white, around 5 ft 8 inches tall, of slim build, with short black hair and a slit in his eyebrow.

"He was last seen in the Cwmbran area at around 7.20 pm on Monday 13 May.

"Deacon also has links to the Blaenau Gwent, Abergavenny and Haverfordwest areas.

"Anyone with any information on Deacon's whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400156316."

"Deacon is also urged to get in touch with us."