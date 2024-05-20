Over the past two years, the firm has drummed up significant donations for both the DPJ Foundation and Wales Air Ambulance.

From their thirteen offices spread across west, mid and south Wales, the staff at Ashmole & Co opted to support a Welsh-based charity that can make a difference to those impacted by cancer.

Tenovus Cancer Care are a lifeline for anyone affected by cancer. They offer 'help, hope, and a voice', standing shoulder to shoulder with a community of volunteers and fundraisers with a shared goal - to be there for everyone affected by cancer 'today, tomorrow and beyond'.

Sharon George, Ashmole & Co Partner in the Carmarthen and Pontardulais offices, said: “Everyone knows someone who has been affected by cancer, or has a family member receiving treatment themselves.

"We hope our clients and friends will help us raise as much money as possible through collections and events for this extremely worthy cause.”

Tenovus Cancer Care offers free treatment, expert advice, and invaluable emotional support, right in the heart of Welsh communities.

Its Sing-with-Us choirs and Mobile Support Units are just two examples of how they bring solace to those in need.

Elin Murphy, Tenovus Cancer Care’s regional fundraising manager for south west Wales, said: “We are very grateful to Ashmole & Co for choosing to help raise funds for Tenovus Cancer Care over the next 12 months.

"Your donations will mean that we can continue to support cancer patients and their loved ones with our services.”

For their fundraising activities, Ashmole & Co will be doing a sponsored walk along Mumbles coastal path, dress-down Fridays, cake bakes, and participation in running events, including the Cardiff Half Marathon.

The firm has also signed up for the Tenovus Tea for Ten event in July, and one partner has already agreed to take on Marathon Eryri to help raise funds.

Donations can be made at any office or via the Just Giving page.