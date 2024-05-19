Fishguard All Weather Lifeboat was launched just after 10.30pm on Friday following reports of a small open vessel in the Aber Bach/ Aber Mawr area to the west of Strumble Head.

There was nobody reported to be onboard the vessel and no sign of a tender.

A team from HM Coastguard Fishguard was also deployed to search the shoreline near to where the vessel was spotted.

Fishguard RNLI’s Trent class All Weather Lifeboat Blue Peter VII quickly arrived in the area.

The possible casualty vessel was around 50 metres off the beach in water too shallow for the ALB. The lifeboat’s small daughter-craft, known as an XP boat was then deployed.

Following inflation two crew took the XP boat to investigate the vessel and having checked in and around it was found to be at anchor.

Satisfied there were no casualties the ALB returned to station where it was made ready again for service at 12.45am.

The call out was treated as a false alarm with good intentions.

“Never be afraid to call 999 always better safe than sorry,” said a coastguard spokesperson.

“Even if you cannot see them, if you think someone may be in trouble around the coast please call 999 or 112 and ask for coastguard.”