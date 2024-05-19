Street Food Warehouse’s Pembrokeshire Street Food Festival was originally going to cost adults £3 to enter.

However, the event’s organisers have now announced that there will be no charge to enter the festival.

The festival will be held in Tenby’s Salterns car park from Friday June 7 to Sunday June 9.

The event will offer three days of great food, entertainment and family fun. More than 25 top street food traders will serve cuisines from across the world offering a delectable array of dishes for all to enjoy.

This year the festival promises to be even bigger, better and tastier. The new location means more traders, market stalls and fun for all ages as well as space for a new stage with a huge line-up of live entertainment.

“Pembrokeshire Street Food Festival is always a favourite in the Street Food Warehouse calendar,” said a spokesperson for the company.

“After another busy and successful year last year, we are excited to return to a brand new, bigger location.

“This means we can ramp things up with more top-class traders, extended bars and plenty of space for the hungry people of Tenby to enjoy delicious food.

“The festival is a fantastic opportunity for visitors to sample new and exciting cuisines, tuck into their old favourites and help us provide a platform for up-and-coming talents on the food scene.

The people of Pembrokeshire proved they have a huge appetite for high-quality food and we’re happy to return for another three days of fun. We’re also excited to offer a new selection of live entertainment so you can enjoy some fantastic food alongside live music and a few surprises.”

The festival will host an array of cuisine from around the world with no two traders offering the same dish.

This means you can feast on anything from Indian to Vietnamese, Thai to Moroccan, Mexican to Afghan, Caribbean to Uzbek, with food to suit every dietary requirement and plenty to satisfy a sweet tooth including Pembrokeshire-locals Romy’s with their flipping delicious fresh-to-order crepes!

South Wales-born and bred Mwg will also be on hand to showcase some of the best seasonal Welsh produce cooked over fire while Newport’s Burger Boyz will serve up their brand of juicy, fresh-to-order burgers.

There will also be a bar sponsored by award-winning brewery, Lost and Grounded where you can help reduce single use plastic by supping from your very own branded reusable cup for £2.

Tickets for Pembrokeshire Street Food Festival can be found at www.pembrokeshirestreetfoodfestival.co.uk .

The event will run from 11am until 11pm at Tenby’s Salterns Car Park from Friday, June 7 until Sunday, June 9.