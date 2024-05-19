Fishguard Lifeboat station’s fundraisers are holding a Party on the Parrog on Bank Holiday Monday, May 27 from 12pm to 4pm.

The event on Goodwick Parrog promises fun for all the family. This will include a demonstration of Fishguard’s inshore lifeboat at work, a sandcastle competition, beach crafts, facepainting lots of games and prizes, souvenirs and more.

There will be beef and meat free burgers and music provided by Pop Voices choir. Stormy Stan has also offered to make an appearance.

Nearby Sea Trust will also be offering aquarium tours and special RNLI cakes and light refreshments.

Fishguard is the oldest lifeboat station in Wales. Originally established in 1822, the town’s first lifeboat was built by locals. In 1855, residents asked the RNLI to take over running the station.

For more information on the Party on the Parrog, see Fishguard RNLI’s social media pages.