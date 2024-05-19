Wales’ oldest lifeboat station is holding a party this Bank Holiday Monday to help celebrate 200 years of the RNLI saving lives at sea.
Fishguard Lifeboat station’s fundraisers are holding a Party on the Parrog on Bank Holiday Monday, May 27 from 12pm to 4pm.
The event on Goodwick Parrog promises fun for all the family. This will include a demonstration of Fishguard’s inshore lifeboat at work, a sandcastle competition, beach crafts, facepainting lots of games and prizes, souvenirs and more.
There will be beef and meat free burgers and music provided by Pop Voices choir. Stormy Stan has also offered to make an appearance.
Nearby Sea Trust will also be offering aquarium tours and special RNLI cakes and light refreshments.
Fishguard is the oldest lifeboat station in Wales. Originally established in 1822, the town’s first lifeboat was built by locals. In 1855, residents asked the RNLI to take over running the station.
For more information on the Party on the Parrog, see Fishguard RNLI’s social media pages.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here