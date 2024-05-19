The detached character cottage, Cross House Cottage, near Mathry is on the market with JJ Morris at a guide price of £599,950.

The cottage boasts three to four reception rooms, three to four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen/diner with Aga and utility room.

It has superb coastal sea views to the north Pembrokeshire coastline of Strumble Head and beyond.

The ground floor consists of a porch leading to a lounge and then a kitchen diner. This opens into a hall with utility, shower room and WC which gives onto a double height large living room with mezzanine, followed by a reception room leading into a study.

On the first floor there are three bedrooms, one ensuite, and a shower room.

Externally there is a good sized lawned garden and a raised oak effect composite decked patio benefitting from superb coastal sea views.

There is also a vegetable garden and orchard area extending to a third of an acre within approximately 100 yards of the property.

The property benefits from oil central heating, double glazing an Aga electric cooker range and roof Insulation.

Cross House Cottage would be ideally suited for family or early retirement. The property is currently occupies as one dwelling but could easily be made into two separate units with the barn conversion at the rear being ideally suited for an elderly dependant or for permanent or holiday letting.

Agents JJ Morris say that a visit is essential to appreciate the full extent of accommodation as well as the location and outlook and advise early inspection.

The accommodation is as follows:

Composite Double Glazed Entrance Door To:- -



Porch - With slate tile floor, uPVC double glazed window, electricity consumer unit and a pine door to:-



Sitting Room - 7.24m x 3.99m (23'9" x 13'1" ) - With a limestone floor with electric underfloor heating, 3 double glazed sash windows with slate sills (2 windows with shutters), open beam ceiling, 2 ceiling light, 2 double panelled radiators, central heating thermostat control, fireplace housing a Clearview multifuel stove on a slate hearth, TV point, 14 power points and a pine door to:-



Kitchen/Dining Room - 6.40m x 4.93m (21'0" x 16'2" ) - With quarry tile floor, Aga electric cooker range with two Ovens and adjacent electric Aga with two ovens and a four ring LP gas hob, Belfast sink with mixer tap, range of fitted floor and wall cupboards, plumbing for dishwasher, four double glazed windows, ceiling light, nine downlighters, 14 power points, appliance points, hardwood staircase to first floor with two niches over stairwell, heat sensor and pine doors to study srea and:-



Walk in pantry - 1.68m x 1.60m (5'6" x 5'3" ) - With quarry tile floor, ceiling light, cold slab, slate shelf and 2 power points.



Office - 5.33m x 1.88m (17'6" x 6'2" ) - With pine floorboards, telephone point, double panelled radiator, built in cloaks cupboard, exposed beam, telephone point, 6 power points, 2 wall uplighters, access to a boarded loft, opening to a living room and door to:-



Utility Room - 2.59m x 2.59m (8'6" x 8'6" ) - With ceramic tile floor, Belfast sink with mixer tap, Fronius solar panel inverter, Worcester Heatslave freestanding 20/25 oil boiler (heating domestic hot water and firing central heating), wall shelves, plumbing for washing machine, ceiling clothes airer, radiator, strip light, four power points, broom cupboard with two power points and a uPVC double glazed stable door to exterior.



A pine door from the office gives access to an:-



Inner Hall - With quarry tile floor, radiator, built in cupboard, downlighter and door to:-



Shower Room - 1.88m x 1.65m (6'2" x 5'5") - With quarry tile floor, white suite of WC, wash hand basin, glazed and tiled shower cubicle with a Mira Excel thermostatic shower, double glazed window with roller blind, Dimplex wall mounted fan heater, towel hook, towel ring, glass shelf, illuminated mirror fronted bathroom cabinet, tile splashback, robe hook and downlighter.



Garden Room - 5.33m x 4.70m (17'6" x 15'5" ) - With pine floorboards, exposed 'A' frames, double panelled radiator, uPVC double glazed French doors to a raised Millboard (oak effect) composite decked patio from where superb coastal sea views can be enjoyed over the north Pembrokeshire Coastline to Strumble Head, 10 power points, lamp point, three wall uplighters, pine door to study and a pine stair ladder to a:-



First Floor -



Crog Loft - 5.11m x 4.42m maximum (16'9" x 14'6" maximum ) - With pine floorboards, sloping ceiling, ceiling light and four power points.

A pine door from the garden room leads to a :-



Study - 4.42m x 2.82m (14'6" x 9'3" ) - With ceramic tile floor, ceiling light, telephone point, uPVC double glazed window (affording coastal sea views), six power points and pine door to:-



Sewing/Work Room - 4.39m x 1.91m (14'5" x 6'3" ) - With ceramic tile floor, uPVC double glazed window (affording coastal sea views) ceiling light and four power points.



A staircase from the kitchen/dining room gives access to the :-



First Floor -



Landing - 2.57m x 1.22m (8'5" x 4'0" ) - With pine floorboards, two power points, mains smoke detector, downlighter and access to an insulated loft.



Bedroom 1 - 4.93m x 4.55m (16'2" x 14'11" ) - With pine floorboards, three double glazed windows (one window uPVC double glazed), twoceiling lights, two wall spotlights, fitted range of pine wardrobes along one wall, telephone point, TV point, two double panelled radiators, 10 power points and door to:-



En Suite Bathroom - 2.74m x 1.75m (9'0" x 5'9" ) - With white suite of pine panelled bath with shower attachment, wash hand basin and WC, uPVC double glazed window with roller blind, half tiled walls, glass shelf, wall mirror, shaver light/point, extractor fan, toilet roll holder, Dimplex wall mounted fan heater and a dual fuel heated towel rail/radiator.



Inner Landing - 1.80m x 1.45m (5'11" x 4'9" ) - With pine floorboards, downlighter, double panelled radiator and doors to Bedroom 2 and 3 and:-



Shower Room - 2.08m x 1.83m (6'10" x 6'0" ) - With a laminate tile floor, white suite of corner wash hand basin, WC and a glazed and aquaboard clad shower cubicle with a thermostatic shower, open beam ceiling, natural stone wall, tile splashback, a shelf, extractor fan, ceiling light and a Dimplex wall mounted fan heater.



Bedroom 2 - 3.71m x 3.58m (12'2" x 11'9" ) - With pine floorboards, two double glazed windows, exposed 'A' frames, two wall spotlights, two ceiling spotlights, natural stone wall, TV point and six power points.



Bedroom 3 - 3.66m x 2.18m (12'0" x 7'2" ) - With fitted carpet, double glazed window, exposed beams, radiator, coloured stone wall, two ceiling spotlights, two downlighters and four power points.



Externally - Directly to the fore of the cottage is a sheltered slate chip sitting area together with raised flower and shrub borders with flowering shrubs and Hydrangeas.

Adjacent to the northern gable end of the cottage is a block pavior hardstanding which allows for off road vehicle parking for two vehicles.

Adjacent to the parking area and accessed via a pedestrian gate is a good sized lawned garden with flowering shrubs as well as a raised oak effect composite decked patio from where superb coastal sea views can be enjoyed over the the north Pembrokeshire coastline to Strumble Head and beyond.

Within the lawned garden is a:-



Summerhouse - 3.66m x 2.44m approx (12'0" x 8'0" approx) - In addition there is a:-



Timber garden hhed - 1.83m x 1.83m (6'0" x 6'0" ) - With an adjacent:-



Log store - 1.83m x 1.37m (6'0" x 4'6" ) -



There is a slate chip path surround to the rear of the property together with a lean to store shed.



Within 100 yards or so of the property is a vegetable garden with soft fruits and beyond is a good sized orchard area with apple trees and a flowering cherry tree.

To book a viewing contact JJ Morris at 21 West Street, Fishguard on 01348 873836 or fishguard@jjmorris.com.