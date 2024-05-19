Pembrokeshire Performing Arts’ four-show production of Annie at Theatr Gwaun, Fishguard, was an outstanding success with the cast pulling off pretty perfect performances that attracted a full house each time and had the audience on their feet at the end.

The group, which incorporates music, drama and dance, was formed after the popular Fishguard Musical Theatre Society (FMTS) came to an end.

Director Neve Hallett decided to take up the baton and continue the legacy of her mum, Rain Slocombe, who formed FMTS and had directed successful shows including Cats, Land of Our Fathers and Brassed Off.

Rain was also involved in supporting the cast of Annie, Pembrokeshire Performing Arts’ first public production.

Annie had a cast ranging in age from six to 80. With a sparkling stage presence and a voice to match 12-year-old Polly Devonald (definitely one to watch) played everyone’s favourite plucky orphan, ably supported by the talented cast.

The hungry cast was fed for free by Fishguard business Pizza Point, with other locals and businesses also donating goods to help the show stand out.

“Annie was an incredible success,” said Neeve. “We had a four show run that sold out every night, standing ovations, and wonderful reviews. Thank you to everybody who helped it become a reality.”

Pembrokeshire Performing Arts’ next production will be Peter Pan, A Musical Adventure, with auditions taking place on July 31.

Pembrokeshire Performing Arts is also running a summer school from July 23-27. This will be held in Fishguard and promises to encourage young people to train in musical theatre and perform before an audience, unleash their creativity, grow in confidence and make friends.

“We’ve now got more than 25 people on a waiting list for Peter Pan and over 30 children signed up for summer school,” said Neeve.

Anyone interested in getting involved with either of these projects can email Neeve at neeve@pembsperformingarts.com.