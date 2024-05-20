Officers say that on May 16 two teenagers deliberately set the spectators stand at Pembroke Rugby Football Club on fire.

The teens are described as male, between the ages of 17 and 19, both were on dark framed bikes and were wearing dark coloured hooded jumpers.

The attack happened between 4.25 and 5pm and the two teenagers fled from the club grounds immediately after the smoke plumes were noticed.

Anyone who has any information, or has witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area around these times, is asked to contact police either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Quote reference: 24000446140 Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.