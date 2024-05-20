The crew of the speedboat put out a call for help just before 6pm, stating that it had broken down off Giltar and was drifting towards the rocks.

Tenby's All-Weather Lifeboat was requested to launch shortly after.

The volunteer crew were soon on scene and quickly located the casualty vessel, which had another boat standing by near to it The speedboat was taken under tow, back to Saundersfoot.

At Saundersfoot there was an insufficient depth of water in the harbour for the Haydn Miller to enter so the smaller Y-boat was launched to take over the tow.

With the casualty vessel now safely in the harbour, the lifeboat was stood down to return to station.